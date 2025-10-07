UP: Man claims wife scares him by turning into snake at night, seeks protection Meraj, from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, approached the Sitapur district magistrate during a ‘Samadhan Diwas’ (public grievance redressal day) on October 4 to narrate his ordeal.

Sitapur:

A strange incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, where a man sought protection, claiming that his wife turns into a snake at night and scares him.

Meraj, from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, approached the Sitapur district magistrate during a ‘Samadhan Diwas’ (public grievance redressal day) on October 4 to narrate his ordeal.

He alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a “nagin” (female serpent), hissing and frightening him.

He said that although he repeatedly asked the local police for help, they did not take any action, which led him to seek assistance from the district administration.

DM orders probe

During the grievance redressal program, the officials were reportedly surprised by the nature of the complaint. However, the district magistrate instructed the police to investigate the issue and take suitable action.

“We have received a complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation,” a police official said.

