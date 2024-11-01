Viral Video: UP man calls police to investigate 'theft' of 250 grams of potatoes on Diwali night

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB UP man calls police to investigate 'theft' of 250 grams of potatoes

An unusual case in Kotwali city, Uttar Pradesh, has catched people's attention, leaving many amused. The incident reportedly took place on Diwali night, when a person identified as Vijay Verma from Mannapurwa area called the police helpline to report that his potatoes had been stolen. Responding to the call, when the officials arrived at the site promptly, Verma told that the "stolen goods" amounted to 250 grams of potatoes.

Curious about the odd complaint, the police began questioning Verma. He elaborated that he had left the potatoes out with the intention of cooking them later, but when he returned, they were nowhere to be found. When the officials asked who might have taken them, Verma replied that this was precisely what he wanted the police to investigate.

In a humorous turn, a video captured by the police shows Verma defending his call to the authorities, insisted that the real issue was not about alcohol but about the missing potatoes. "Yes, I had a drink after a long day of work," he said, "but that’s not the point. I want my potatoes found." Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media, with viewers sharing in the laughter over this lighthearted Diwali mystery.