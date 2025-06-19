UP man bites off wife's nose after catching her with lover in Hardoi village A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly bit off his wife's nose after catching her with her lover in a village on Wednesday. The 25-year-old woman was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Hardoi, before being referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Hardoi:

A 25-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after her husband allegedly bit off her nose upon catching her with her lover in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the woman had gone to meet her lover, a resident of the same village. Her husband, identified as Ram Khilawan, followed her to the man's house. A confrontation broke out between the couple, during which Khilawan allegedly bit off his wife's nose in a fit of rage, according to police.

Hearing her screams and seeing her profusely bleeding, local residents and family members rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Officers from the Hariyawan police station arrived and took the woman to Hardoi Medical College. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to a hospital in Lucknow for specialised treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar confirmed that the husband has been detained and is being questioned. “Legal proceedings are underway. The case is being investigated from all possible angles,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)