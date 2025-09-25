UP man complains of severe pain, doctors find 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes in his stomach The man, Sachin, is a resident of Bulandshahr district and is admitted to a de-addiction centre in Hapur. He complained of severe pain in his stomach, after which he was admitted to a local hospital on September 16, where the doctors found the spoons, toothbrushes and pens inside his stomach.

Hapur:

A bizarre case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes and two pens were found inside the stomach of a man. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Sachin, who is admitted to a de-addiction centre.

According to officials, Sachin complained of severe pain in his stomach, after which he was admitted to a local hospital on September 16, where the doctors found the spoons, toothbrushes and pens inside his stomach following an ultrasound.

Surgery lasted for over 3 hours

This forced the doctors to conduct a surgery, which lasted for three and a half hours. Dr Shyam Kumar, chairman of the Devanandani Hospital, said the surgery was conducted on September 17, while recalling that he encountered a similar case nearly 14 years ago.

However, Dr Kumar said Sachin's case was more challenging because of the presence of sharp metal spoons, broken toothbrushes, and pointed plastic pens. However, the surgery was successful, and Sachin was discharged from the Devanandani Hospital on September 23. His condition is now stable.

"We recovered two pens, 19 toothbrushes and 29 spoons during the procedure. The patient's life was saved," Dr Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sachin admitted to de-addiction center

According to officials, Sachin is a resident of Bulandshahr district and is admitted to a de-addiction centre in Hapur. His family members said Sachin wanted to consume some form of drugs, but the officials at the de-addiction centre didn't provide them, which is why he consumed the metallic objects in anger.

Sachin, who even alleged that the inmates at the de-addiction centre were not given proper food, used to break the pens, toothbrushes and spoons into pieces before swallowing them with the help of water. However, Dr Kumar said such a problem is very common among those who are suffering from psychological problems.