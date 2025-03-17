UP: Hathras professor accused of preying on students, FIR, suspension after obscene videos leaked A professor at Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, Hathras has been suspended and booked for allegedly sexually exploiting female students. An anonymous complaint, supported by explicit videos and photos, led to an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape and abuse.

A college professor in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has been suspended and booked for allegedly sexually exploiting female students, following an anonymous complaint that also included obscene video evidence. The accused, Rajnish, head of the geography department at Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, was named in an FIR filed on March 13, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narain, the FIR was registered under sections 64(2) (rape), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), and 75 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are conducting a detailed investigation and also attempting to trace the complainant who initially raised the alarm. The college’s secretary, Pradeep Kumar Bagla, confirmed that the professor has been suspended pending inquiry.

The complaint, sent to the Women’s Commission and senior officials, alleges that the professor engaged in sexually exploitative acts with students, recorded them, and used the videos to further harass the victims. The complainant also submitted photographs purportedly showing the professor in compromising positions, police said.

In her letter, the complainant said she had earlier raised the issue but no action was taken. “No girl will speak out due to public shame. Please take strict action and save many girls like me,” she wrote, adding that she was driven to mental distress over the alleged harassment.

The case has sparked outrage on social media after the photos and allegations began circulating widely. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and action will be taken based on evidence collected.