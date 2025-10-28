UP govt transfers 46 IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle Key changes include Atul Vats as Hathras DM, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi as Rampur DM, and Krittika Jyotsna as Basti DM. Senior officers like Bal Krishna Tripathi, Rajesh Prakash, and Dhanalakshmi K. have also been given new roles.

Lucknow:

In a major administrative overhaul, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, transferred 46 IAS officers on October 28. The large-scale reshuffle includes divisional commissioners, district magistrates (DMs), chief development officers, and municipal commissioners.

10 district magistrates transferred across the state

Among the key changes, the government has transferred DMs in 10 districts, including Rampur, Hathras, Sitapur, and Basti.

Atul Vats, who was serving as Vice-Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, has been appointed as the District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras.

Rajaganapathi R. will now serve as the DM of Sitapur, while Krittika Jyotsna takes charge as DM of Basti.

Pulkit Garg has been appointed the DM of Chitrakoot, and Ravish Gupta will serve as the Managing Director of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Rampur gets New DM; key departmental shifts announced

IAS officer Joginder Singh, who was serving as DM of Rampur, has been appointed Special Secretary in the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department.

His position in Rampur will now be held by Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was earlier the DM of Shravasti.

In other changes, Esha Duhan has been named Managing Director of the Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation Limited, while Kumar Vineet has been appointed Special Secretary in the Youth Welfare and Sports Department.

Major appointments in key administrative roles

Several other senior officers have been assigned crucial responsibilities:

Bal Krishna Tripathi becomes Secretary, Department of General Administration.

Rajesh Prakash has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Vindhyachal.

Dhanalakshmi K. will now serve as the Director-General of the Fisheries Department.

Rupesh Kumar is the new Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur, and Bhanu Chandra Goswami will oversee Meerut Division.

Mayur Maheshwari has been appointed Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited.

Rahul Pandey, who previously served as DM of Hathras, has been shifted as Special Secretary, State Tax Department.

Abhishek Anand has been named Special Secretary, Excise Department.

Government aims to strengthen administrative efficiency

According to senior officials, the large-scale reshuffle aims to strengthen governance and enhance efficiency across departments and districts. With the new postings, the Yogi Adityanath administration seeks to ensure smoother functioning and improved public service delivery ahead of the state’s developmental and law-and-order priorities.