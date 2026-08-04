UP govt transfers 13 IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, check who gets which responsibility

Highlights The Yogi govt transferred 13 IAS officers and assigned them new responsibilities.

New divisional commissioners were appointed in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Basti divisions.

Many key departments, including housing, and agriculture, were also reorganised.

Lucknow:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred and reassigned 13 IAS officers to further strengthen the administrative system. Several senior officials have been assigned new responsibilities, while some officers have been given additional charges. The reshuffle affects key departments, including Housing, Agriculture, Energy, Home, Public Works, Industrial Development, and Divisional Administration. It is worth noting that 20 IAS officers were transferred in a previous reshuffle in July.

Check who gets which responsibility

Let's take a look at which officers have been assigned which responsibilities after the new transfer in Uttar Pradesh:

Anil Dhingra: He was serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Gorakhpur. He has now been appointed as the Housing Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board, Director of Urban Land Ceiling, and Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department. Indra Vikram Singh: He was serving as the Secretary of the Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Departments, along with the Director of the State Agricultural Produce Market Council. He has now been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Gorakhpur. Ravindra: He will continue as Principal Secretary of Agriculture, Agricultural Education and Research, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Foreign Trade, and Export Promotion Departments. He has also been given the additional charge of Director of the State Agricultural Produce Market Council. Vaibhav Srivastava: He was serving as the Managing Director of the PCDF, and now he has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Basti. Prakash Bindu: He was serving as the Secretary of the Home and Vigilance Departments, and now he has been appointed Managing Director of the PCDF. Bhupendra S Chaudhary: He was the Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly. He has now been appointed Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms. Shambhu Kumar: He was serving as the Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. He has now been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly. Dr Lokesh M: He was serving as the Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD). He has now been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj. Soumya Agarwal: He was the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj and has now been given the responsibility of Labor Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh. Sandeep Kumar: He was the Member (Judicial) in the Revenue Council, Prayagraj. He has now been appointed Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Pushp Raj Singh: He was serving as the Secretary of the Gorakhpur Development Authority. He has now been appointed Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Noida. Satish Pal: He was the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Noida. He has now been appointed Special Secretary in the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Dr Balkar Singh: He was serving as Housing Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board, Director of Urban Land Ceiling, and Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department. He has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

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