UP government to challenge Allahabad HC's verdict against Noida DM in NSA detention order case

The Uttar Pradesh government will challenge in the Supreme Court an Allahabad High Court order that quashed the detention of Delhi University student Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam in connection with protests by workers in Noida in April. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the state government would challenge the High Court's decision.

Allahabad HC's order on student's detention

The Allahabad High Court on September 2 set aside the detention order issued by Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam against the student. The court also directed the authorities to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the student, with the amount to be recovered from the DM’s salary.

The High Court had strongly criticised the district administration's action, observing that the detention order appeared to have been issued without proper application of mind.

CJI takes notice

The matter also came up before the Supreme Court on Wednesday during the hearing of another case related to a show-cause notice issued to a student in Greater Noida for allegedly participating in a CJP protest.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioned the issuance of the notice, pointing out that the Supreme Court had already directed authorities not to take coercive action against students for participating in protests.

The Chief Justice asked how such a notice could have been issued despite the court’s earlier directions.

Government clarifies

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that a notice issued to a Greater Noida student over his alleged participation in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar was not issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate.

Responding to a mention by senior counsel, Mehta said the notice was issued by an Executive Magistrate of Greater Noida.

He also said the District Magistrate had been facing several questions from the media regarding the notice. During the proceedings, the Chief Justice also referred to the recent Allahabad High Court judgment quashing the NSA detention order issued by the Noida DM.

In response, the Solicitor General confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh government would challenge the High Court’s verdict before the Supreme Court.

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