UP govt's big crackdown on negligent doctors; 26 sacked over duty lapses, action against 9 others | Check list

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken strict action against doctors accused of remaining absent from duty and failing to discharge their medical responsibilities at government hospitals across the state. The services of 26 doctors have been terminated following departmental proceedings, while action has also been ordered against nine other doctors for allegedly disobeying directions issued by senior officials and showing negligence in their medical duties. The action was taken on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak after the Health Department reviewed cases involving doctors who had remained absent for prolonged periods or were accused of negligence in their duties.

What did Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak say

Brajesh Pathak said the primary responsibility of doctors posted at government hospitals is to ensure that patients receive timely, quality and proper medical treatment. He made it clear that doctors who remain absent from duty or fail to fulfil their medical responsibilities will face strict action. The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed health officials to regularly monitor the attendance of doctors at government hospitals, along with the functioning of OPD and IPD services and the treatment being provided to patients. He said any negligence found at any level would invite action against the concerned personnel as per rules.

Doctors dismissed across several districts

The 26 doctors whose services have been terminated were posted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. The action covers doctors serving in districts including Firozabad, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Mahoba, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Balrampur, Mathura, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Mau, Sultanpur and Muzaffarnagar. The government has also ordered departmental proceedings against nine doctors posted in Etawah, Rampur, Meerut, Budaun, Bhadohi, Balrampur and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Full list of 26 doctors whose services were terminated

The 26 doctors whose services have been terminated include:

Dr Swadesh Kumar, Kayamganj CHC, Firozabad

Dr Virendra Singh, Aligarh

Dr Swati Vishwakarma, Gynaecology Department, Ghazipur

Dr Brijesh Yadav, Radiologist, Hardoi

Dr Ishan Dixit, ENT Surgeon, Mahoba

Dr Swati Anand, Bulandshahr

Dr Manoj Kumar Chaurasia, Civil Hospital, Lucknow

Dr Mohammad Utaur Rahman, Bawan PHC, Hardoi

Dr Manish Khanna, Bhatpur PHC

Dr Akshay Lele, Balrampur

Dr Rakesh Faujdar, General Surgeon, Govardhan CHC, Mathura

Dr Narendra Kumar Jaiswal, General Surgeon, Mirzapur

Dr Nisha Bundela, Babina CHC, Jhansi

Dr Achal Singh, Ghazipur

Dr Shashank Verma, Bareilly

Dr Vishal Kumar Singh, Brahmpur PHC, Gorakhpur

Dr Indrajeet Singh, Gangoh CHC, Saharanpur

Dr Mohammad Shabab Khan, Moradabad

Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chandauli

Dr Muzaffar Ali, Moradabad

Dr Krishna Murari Dwivedi, Mainpuri

Dr Faryad Hussain, Moradabad

Dr Tanveer Faridi, Mau

Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Loknathpur PHC, Sultanpur

Dr Sushil Kumar Kharwar, Amnaikpur PHC

Dr Kunwar Vikrant, Muzaffarnagar

Departmental action ordered against 9 doctors

Apart from the 26 dismissals, the Deputy Chief Minister has directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, to initiate departmental proceedings against nine doctors. Those facing departmental action are Dr Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Etawah; Dr KK Chahal, Rampur; Dr Sangeeta Chopra, Meerut; Dr Awadhesh Rathore, Kadar Chowk CHC, Budaun; Dr Santosh Chak, Bhadohi; Dr Sumit Kumar, Balrampur; Dr Dheeraj Prakash, Bhadohi; Arvind Malik, Gautam Buddh Nagar; and Dr Asad, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The cases involve allegations including disobedience of orders issued by senior officials and negligence in medical duties.

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