Man dragged for 30 km after being hit by UP govt official's car in Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a surprising event, a biker was dragged for 30 km by a vehicle of the Nanpara tehsildar in Uttar Pradesh' Bahraich. The victim has been identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar (35), a resident of Payagpur. He was returning home on Thursday evening when the accident occurred on the Nanpara-Bahraich road.

As per the police, Haldar's body was entangled in the vehicle and was dragged for the entire distance, reaching the Nanpara Tehsil. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Monika Rani has recommended suspension for Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi, who is believed to be present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Moreover, the driver of the vehicle Meraj Ahmed has been arrested.

What did district SP say?

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the incident and said, "It was confirmed that the body was dragged for 30 kilometers to Nanpara when the locations of the deceased Narendra Haldar and the tehsildar's driver Meraj Ahmed were tracked at the time of the accident."

Stating that the incident was a "big negligence", the officer added, "It is very unlikely that a body was stuck in the vehicle for 30 kilometers and no one came to know about it. It is possible that the vehicle was not stopped due to fear."

SP Vrinda further said that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. She added, "Police are examining CCTV footage along the 30-kilometer route to reconstruct the sequence of events."

What did DM say?

In the complaint lodged by the family of the deceased, they have mentioned the vehicle of the tehsildar, police said. District Magistrate Monika Rani said, "The matter of a car colliding with a bike came to notice. The Naib Tehsildar of Nanpara had come to Bahraich in the Tehsildar's car for some work and was returning to Nanpara. It has been learnt that a dead body got stuck with his car that drove till Nanpara Tehsil. According to the naib tehsildar, he was not aware of it. A recommendation has been made to suspend the naib tehsildar who was in the car."

(With inputs from agencies)