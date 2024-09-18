UP govt hospital employee loses job for overcharging Re 1 from patients | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/SCREENSHOT Surprise inspection by local BJP MLA Prem Sagar Patel at CHC centre

Maharajganj: A contractual employee at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Maharajganj district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has lost his job for allegedly charging patients Rs 2 instead of the prescribed fee of Re 1, officials said. The pharmacist was dismissed after an unannounced inspection by local BJP MLA Prem Sagar Patel at the Jagdaur CHC on Monday.

The Siswa legislator said that he had received public complaints about irregularities at the state-run health facility. During his inspection, Patel found that patients were allegedly being charged Rs 2 instead of the official Re 1 for prescriptions by the pharmacist.

Videos of the MLA's "surprise inspection" at the CHC have surfaced on social media.

Patel said that during his visit, he spoke with patients and their families and uncovered additional issues at the facility. These included alleged delays in government aid for childbirth, the absence of female doctors during night hours, and the practice of prescribing medicines from external medical stores. "How dare you charge one rupee more from the poor patients?" Patel was heard telling the pharmacist in one of the videos circulating on social media.

Pharmacist terminated

Later in the day, the District Health Department officials confirmed that the pharmacist, identified as Sanjay, was a contractual employee hired by a third-party agency. "The services of the employee involved in overcharging have been terminated," Additional Chief Medical Officer Rajendra Prasad told PTI on Monday evening.

In one of the purported video clips, Patel was heard telling the CHC staff that he hails from a village and understands what "poverty and helplessness" feel like. "So there is no need for you to explain to me what was going on. I know it," the BJP MLA told the staff.

