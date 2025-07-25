UP govt hikes minimum wages of rural labourers in agricultural sector; check revised rates The state government has also introduced a minimum hourly wage system for part-time workers. The hourly rate of minimum wages shall not be less than one-sixth of the daily wage.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a hike in the minimum wages of agricultural workers in the state. The state government said the move is aimed at empowering the labourers working in the rural areas. Now, the labourers will earn Rs 252 per day or Rs 6552 per month, marking a significant boost in their income. People earning beyond the minimum wage will continue to avail the existing benefits and will face no loss of income.

The decision has been announced by Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, MK Shanmuga Sundaram.The new wage rates will apply to all forms of farming and agriculture-related work across the state.

Besides, the ambit of agricultural labor has also been broadened by including activities such as animal husbandry, beekeeping and mushroom farming in it.

The wages can be paid to the workers through cash, agricultural produce or digital means, which will provide plenty of options to both employers and workers.

Government introduces hourly wage system

The state government has also introduced a minimum hourly wage system for part-time workers. The hourly rate of minimum wages shall not be less than one-sixth of the daily wage, thereby ensuring the protection of short-term workers as well. The Yogi government also clarified that if a worker is already receiving wages higher than this rate, those wages will continue and the same shall be considered the minimum standard.

UP workers linked to government schemes through e-shram

CM Yogi Adityanath has said protecting the interests of workers was the top priority of his government. Earlier, the UP government registered workers of the unorganised sector through the e-shram portal to link them to government schemes. The increase in minimum wages is said to be yet another big decision to uplift the workers employed in rural areas.