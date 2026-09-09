UP govt doctors can now serve till 70 through reappointment: Why did the govt extend their service?

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the public healthcare system, government doctors in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to continue serving until the age of 70 through reappointment after retirement. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the decision is intended to make better use of the experience and expertise of senior doctors while improving healthcare delivery across the state. At present, government doctors in Uttar Pradesh can remain in service until the age of 65. The Health Department has now started the process of issuing an order that will allow eligible doctors to be reappointed and continue their services up to the age of 70.

Government hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Uttar Pradesh cater to a large number of patients every day. The government believes that retaining experienced doctors for a longer period could help improve the quality of consultation and treatment available at these facilities. Pathak said the extension would also help reduce the pressure on hospitals and health centres, particularly by ensuring the continued availability of doctors with years of clinical experience.

"The Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre is the principal medical cadre of the Health Department and includes medical officers and specialist doctors who play a crucial role in providing healthcare services at government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs," Pathak said, as per PTI.

Specialist shortage and rural healthcare in focus

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the decision will be particularly beneficial for departments where there is a shortage of specialist doctors. Allowing eligible and experienced doctors to continue working until 70 would enable patients to directly benefit from their expertise. The move is also expected to support healthcare delivery in rural areas, where access to experienced medical professionals remains especially important.

Health department asked to expedite reappointment orders

Pathak has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department to speed up the process of issuing formal orders for the reappointment of doctors after retirement. The proposed arrangement will allow eligible government doctors to continue providing medical services beyond the existing retirement age of 65, subject to the reappointment process and applicable government provisions. The Health Department has already initiated the process of preparing the necessary order.

(With inputs from PTI)

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