UP govt announces extra buses, 24-hour control room for safe travel of women on Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow:

In a piece of good news for the women in the state, the Yogi government has initiated comprehensive transport arrangements to ensure that sisters face no difficulties in reaching their brothers during the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. In this regard, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh has issued directives to operate additional buses across the state for a six-day period, from August 26 to August 31. This government decision aims to provide a safe, smooth, and convenient travel experience for passengers during the festival.

The Transport Minister stated that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, providing safe and accessible travel for the state's sisters on Raksha Bandhan is a government priority. Anticipating a surge in passenger numbers before and after the festival, the Transport Corporation has been instructed to ensure the operation of the maximum possible number of buses.

Additional buses will be operated to key destinations

Emphasis has been placed on increasing services, particularly towards Eastern Uttar Pradesh, given the high volume of passenger movement in that direction. Additional buses will also be operated to various key destinations, including Lucknow and Kanpur, based on passenger demand.

The Yogi government has focused not only on increasing the number of buses but also on passenger amenities. Instructions have been issued to ensure cleanliness, access to clean drinking water, and adequate lighting and fans in passenger waiting areas across all buses and bus stations.

A 24-hour control room will be established to keep passengers constantly informed about bus operations. Supervisors will be present at crowded bus stations, while depot and regional officials will also monitor the arrangements.

Enhanced transport connectivity from Delhi to Purvanchal

Prabhu N. Singh, MD of the Transport Corporation, has instructed regional and assistant regional managers to increase bus operations as needed. Provisions have been made to relax existing restrictions on bus services—specifically for routes from Delhi to eastern regions via Moradabad-Bareilly and from Delhi to Eastern Uttar Pradesh via Aligarh-Kanpur—based on demand.

The objective of this measure is to increase bus availability in line with actual passenger demand during the festival, ensuring that travelers do not have to wait for long periods on any major route.

Incentives for drivers, conductors, and technical staff

A special scheme has been introduced to incentivize transport personnel who provide continuous service during Raksha Bandhan. Eligible drivers and conductors who complete 1,800 kilometers of bus operations over six days, subject to specific conditions, will receive an incentive of Rs 1,200. For contractual drivers and conductors, there is a provision for an additional payment of Rs 0.55 per kilometer for any distance covered beyond the 1,800-kilometer mark.

Eligible technical staff at depots and regional workshops who maintain daily attendance for six days will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 500. However, eligibility for drivers and conductors is linked to a service load factor exceeding 64 percent. A sum of Rs 90,000 has also been sanctioned to incentivise employees and supervisors who ensure efficient operations at designated bus stations.

Also Read:

Raksha Bandhan: Locals tie rakhi to BSF jawans in Naxal-affected Abujhmad of Chhattisgarh