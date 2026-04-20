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UP government transfers 40 IAS officers, 15 District Magistrates; check complete list

Reported ByVishal Singh  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
Published: ,Updated:

Arvind Kumar Chauhan has been appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur.

UP government transfers 40 IAS officers
UP government transfers 40 IAS officers Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has carried out a large-scale administrative reshuffle, transferring 40 senior IAS officers and assigning them new roles. As part of this move, District Magistrates (DMs) in 15 districts have also been changed. Gaurang Rathi has been posted to Jhansi, Indrajeet Singh to Sultanpur, Kritika Sharma to Bulandshahr, Annapurna Garg to Shravasti, and Alok Yadav to Shamli.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Chauhan has been appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur. Continuing with the reshuffle, Ghanshyam Meena has been posted as DM of Unnao, Anjani Kumar Singh to Lakhimpur Kheri, and Indrajeet Tripathi to Mainpuri. Manish Bansal has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Agra.

In addition to these postings, several IAS officers have been assigned key positions such as Special Secretary, Managing Director, and Divisional Commissioner in various departments.

New District Magistrates appointed 

Several key districts have been assigned new leadership:

 

District District Magistrates
Jhansi Gaurang Rathi
Sultanpur Indrajeet Singh
Bulandshahr Kritika Sharma
Shravasti Annapurna Garg
Shamli Alok Yadav
Saharanpur Arvind Kumar Chauhan
Amroha Nitin Gaur
Hamirpur Abhishek Goyal
Raebareli Harshita Mathur
Fatehpur Nidhi Gupta Vats
Unnao Ghanshyam Meena
Lakhimpur Kheri Anjani Kumar Singh
Mainpuri Indrajeet Tripathi
Auraiya Brijesh Kumar
Agra Manish Bansal

Other key postings 

Apart from district-level changes, several IAS officers have been appointed to important roles such as:

  • Special Secretaries
  • Managing Directors
  • Divisional Commissioners

These positions are considered crucial for policy implementation and administrative coordination. All officers have been instructed to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect.

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