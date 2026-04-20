UP government transfers 40 IAS officers, 15 District Magistrates; check complete list

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has carried out a large-scale administrative reshuffle, transferring 40 senior IAS officers and assigning them new roles. As part of this move, District Magistrates (DMs) in 15 districts have also been changed. Gaurang Rathi has been posted to Jhansi, Indrajeet Singh to Sultanpur, Kritika Sharma to Bulandshahr, Annapurna Garg to Shravasti, and Alok Yadav to Shamli.
Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Chauhan has been appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur. Continuing with the reshuffle, Ghanshyam Meena has been posted as DM of Unnao, Anjani Kumar Singh to Lakhimpur Kheri, and Indrajeet Tripathi to Mainpuri. Manish Bansal has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Agra.
In addition to these postings, several IAS officers have been assigned key positions such as Special Secretary, Managing Director, and Divisional Commissioner in various departments.
New District Magistrates appointed
Several key districts have been assigned new leadership:
|District
|District Magistrates
|Jhansi
|Gaurang Rathi
|Sultanpur
|Indrajeet Singh
|Bulandshahr
|Kritika Sharma
|Shravasti
|Annapurna Garg
|Shamli
|Alok Yadav
|Saharanpur
|Arvind Kumar Chauhan
|Amroha
|Nitin Gaur
|Hamirpur
|Abhishek Goyal
|Raebareli
|Harshita Mathur
|Fatehpur
|Nidhi Gupta Vats
|Unnao
|Ghanshyam Meena
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|Anjani Kumar Singh
|Mainpuri
|Indrajeet Tripathi
|Auraiya
|Brijesh Kumar
|Agra
|Manish Bansal
Other key postings
Apart from district-level changes, several IAS officers have been appointed to important roles such as:
- Special Secretaries
- Managing Directors
- Divisional Commissioners
These positions are considered crucial for policy implementation and administrative coordination. All officers have been instructed to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect.