UP government transfers 40 IAS officers, 15 District Magistrates; check complete list

New Delhi:

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has carried out a large-scale administrative reshuffle, transferring 40 senior IAS officers and assigning them new roles. As part of this move, District Magistrates (DMs) in 15 districts have also been changed. Gaurang Rathi has been posted to Jhansi, Indrajeet Singh to Sultanpur, Kritika Sharma to Bulandshahr, Annapurna Garg to Shravasti, and Alok Yadav to Shamli.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Chauhan has been appointed DM of Saharanpur, Nitin Gaur of Amroha, Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur, and Nidhi Gupta Vats has been given charge of Fatehpur. Continuing with the reshuffle, Ghanshyam Meena has been posted as DM of Unnao, Anjani Kumar Singh to Lakhimpur Kheri, and Indrajeet Tripathi to Mainpuri. Manish Bansal has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Agra.

In addition to these postings, several IAS officers have been assigned key positions such as Special Secretary, Managing Director, and Divisional Commissioner in various departments.

New District Magistrates appointed

Several key districts have been assigned new leadership:

District District Magistrates Jhansi Gaurang Rathi Sultanpur Indrajeet Singh Bulandshahr Kritika Sharma Shravasti Annapurna Garg Shamli Alok Yadav Saharanpur Arvind Kumar Chauhan Amroha Nitin Gaur Hamirpur Abhishek Goyal Raebareli Harshita Mathur Fatehpur Nidhi Gupta Vats Unnao Ghanshyam Meena Lakhimpur Kheri Anjani Kumar Singh Mainpuri Indrajeet Tripathi Auraiya Brijesh Kumar Agra Manish Bansal

Other key postings

Apart from district-level changes, several IAS officers have been appointed to important roles such as:

Special Secretaries

Managing Directors

Divisional Commissioners

These positions are considered crucial for policy implementation and administrative coordination. All officers have been instructed to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect.