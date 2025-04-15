UP: Ghazipur Police names 29 most wanted, Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa tops list with Rs 1 lakh bounty Ghazipur Police has launched a 15-day drive to arrest 29 wanted criminals, including Afsa Ansari, with a combined Rs 1 lakh bounty declared on her by Ghazipur and Mau police.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Ghazipur Police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 on Afsa Ansari, the absconding wife of deceased mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. This comes in addition to the ₹50,000 bounty already declared by Mau Police, raising the total reward for her capture to ₹1 lakh.

Afsa Ansari’s name appears on a list of 29 wanted criminals released by Ghazipur Police. Notably, the Ghazipur police had earlier announced a ₹25,000 reward on her, which has now been doubled. The bounty is part of a broader 15-day special drive that began today to apprehend criminals with declared rewards of up to ₹50,000.

The intensified crackdown places police forces in an alert mode across the region, especially in the Ghazipur and Mau districts. The campaign is aimed at dismantling criminal networks and bringing long-absconding fugitives to justice.

Full list of notable criminals with rewards:

Afsa Ansari , wife of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, resident of Yusufpur, Mohammadabad (Ghazipur): ₹50,000

Ankit Rai alias Pradeep , resident of Imliya, Nandganj (Ghazipur): ₹50,000

Prahlad Gond and Karmesh Gond , both from Dahra Kala, Saidpur (Ghazipur): ₹50,000 each

Sonu Mushar , resident of Mania, Gahmar (Ghazipur): ₹25,000

Bablu Patwa , from Kot Kila Kohna, Kotwali (Ghazipur): ₹25,000

Ashok Yadav alias Chhotu , from Tyochar, Azamgarh: ₹25,000

Bittu Kinnar , currently residing in Susundi, Nonhara (Ghazipur): ₹25,000

Vinod Yadav , from Bihar’s Katihar district: ₹25,000

Shahabuddin alias Shabbu , Mohammad Irman alias Vicky , Shahzad Khan , Mohammad Saddam alias Vishal – all from Rasra, Ballia: ₹25,000 each

Gopal , from Sihori, Nandganj (Ghazipur): ₹25,000

Shammi alias Gandhi alias Sonu , from Phulwari Sharif, Patna (Bihar): ₹25,000

Azad Qureshi alias Bhola, from Bara Rakba, Gahmar (Ghazipur): ₹25,000

The list features individuals from various districts including Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Azamgarh, as well as neighboring Bihar districts such as Patna, Bhojpur, and Katihar.

Background on Afsa Ansari:

Afsa Ansari, believed to be evading arrest for several months, has been under the radar since her husband Mukhtar Ansari’s legal troubles intensified. The former gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, died recently, and the police have since ramped up efforts to apprehend his family members involved in criminal cases.

Law enforcement authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in locating the absconding individuals. Anonymous tips are encouraged and will be rewarded appropriately under the announced bounty terms.