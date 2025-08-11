UP gears up to tackle flood crisis: 22 districts affected, govt intensifies relief and rescue efforts At present, floods have impacted 48 tehsils across 22 districts in the state, affecting a total of 589 villages. To ensure effective relief and rehabilitation efforts, the government has appointed 11 ministers as in-charge of the 12 worst-hit districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up preparations to tackle the ongoing flood crisis in the state. Currently, 48 tehsils across 22 districts are affected, with 589 villages submerged. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration is working at full capacity to carry out swift relief and rescue operations, ensuring timely assistance to the affected population.

Special team of 11 ministers deployed

To ensure effective supervision of relief efforts in flood-hit areas, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed 11 ministers as in-charge for 12 worst-affected districts. This special "Team-11" is closely monitoring operations on the ground, making sure that no victim is left without aid. The ministers in-charge are inspecting relief camps, resolving the problems of the affected families by establishing direct communication with them, and giving impetus to relief operations.

Relief fund and resources

So far, the Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 60.76 crore for relief operations in flood-affected districts. To manage the crisis, 1,617 flood posts and 1,222 flood shelters have been established across the state, providing refuge to 85,437 affected people.

Medical and food assistance

A total of 1,124 medical teams have been deployed to ensure proper healthcare for flood-affected residents. To curb the spread of waterborne diseases, 5,83,758 chlorine tablets and 2,88,860 ORS packets have been distributed. So far, 84,110 people have been evacuated to safer locations. To maintain food supply, the administration has distributed 67,109 relief food packets and 7,99,734 lunch packets in the affected areas.

Assistance for damaged houses and animals

So far, 573 houses have been damaged in the floods, of which financial assistance has already been provided for 486 houses. Additionally, 11,640.3 quintals of straw have been distributed to feed 84,700 affected animals.

Deployment of NDRF, SDRF and PAC in rescue work

To make relief and rescue operations more effective, 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 15 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and 495 teams of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed. These teams are working day and night in the affected areas.

(Image Source : PTI)Flood-affected residents in a temporary camp in Amtola village of North Lakhimpur.

Vigilant monitoring of Chief Minister

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself is constantly monitoring the flood situation. He has given strict instructions to the officials not to show any kind of negligence in relief work and to provide immediate assistance to the affected people. Due to these comprehensive preparations and prompt action of the state government, relief work is going on smoothly in the flood affected areas, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected people.

(Image Source : PTI)In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Jhunsi area was flooded due to the overflowing Ganges river.

