UP FSDA's major action, 14 blood centres shut over irregularities found during surprise inspections

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has ordered the closure of 14 blood centres across the state after a special inspection drive uncovered serious irregularities, including lapses in mandatory blood screening, unsafe storage of blood components and the absence of qualified medical and technical staff. The action has been taken against charitable trusts and societies operating these centres. In some facilities, rapid test kits were allegedly being used instead of mandatory ELISA tests to screen blood, while inspectors also found blood components stored in faulty deep freezers. Several centres were found operating despite the absence of doctors and trained technical personnel.

The department has so far stopped all activities related to the collection, processing and distribution of blood and its components at 14 centres. Seven centres were covered in the first phase of action, followed by seven more. Other inspected facilities have been issued show-cause notices over the deficiencies found during inspections.

As part of the statewide campaign, surprise inspections have been conducted at 81 blood centres across 31 districts to ensure that patients receive safe and quality blood and blood components at reasonable prices.

Mandatory blood screening, storage and staff availability under scrutiny

Inter-district teams of drug inspectors are examining several aspects of blood centre operations, including blood quality, mandatory tests for infections, safe storage of blood components, cold-chain management and temperature control.

The teams are also checking stock and donor registers, pricing practices and the availability of trained technical personnel. According to departmental officials, the campaign has been intensified in view of the growing impact of seasonal and infectious diseases. Patients suffering from conditions such as dengue and malaria may require additional blood and blood components, making it essential to ensure their uninterrupted availability at reasonable prices. The department said the objective is to ensure that patients receive safe blood, platelets and other essential components without compromising on quality or transparency.

Major irregularities found at seven blood centres

The inspections have revealed several lapses at individual facilities. The department has highlighted the following findings:

Jai Hind Charitable Blood Centre, Agra: Inspectors found that the centre did not have thermographs to continuously record refrigerator and freezer temperatures. Blood components used for sterility testing were allegedly issued to patients without maintaining the required records.

Pakwara Charitable Blood Centre, Moradabad: The medical officer and counsellor were absent during the inspection. New staff had reportedly been appointed without prior intimation. Sterility and CPDA tests were not being conducted, and expired injections were found in the emergency tray.

Jeevan-24 Charitable Blood Centre, Amroha: The centre was using rapid test kits for TTI screening instead of the required ELISA testing. Sterility tests were also not being conducted. Inspectors found fungal growth in the component room, along with expired medicines in the emergency kit.

Yashwanti Charitable Blood Centre, Bijnor: The inspection revealed multiple serious deficiencies. Records relating to blood bank refrigerator temperature graphs, 1 per cent sterility testing, CPDA solution testing and permissions for blood donation camps were unavailable.

The temperature of a deep freezer meant to operate at -80°C was found to be 26.7°C. The centre also lacked a generator, emergency medicines and mandatory personnel, including a staff nurse and technical supervisor. Inspectors further found that blood was being collected by an unauthorised person and the rate list was not displayed. The centre was relying only on software instead of maintaining manual logbooks. Records related to donor protein estimation and bulk transfer were also unavailable.

Bharat Humanity Charitable Blood Centre, Badaun: The centre was found operating without a valid agreement and adequate arrangements. No doctor or technical staff member was present during the inspection. Essential blood collection equipment and statutory registers were also missing.

Dibai Charitable Blood Centre, Bulandshahr: The medical officer and technical staff were absent. Inspectors found serious discrepancies in stock and pilot tube records. The refrigerator temperature log was not being maintained, while expired medicines were found in the emergency tray.

Badlapur Charitable Blood Centre, Jaunpur: Mandatory staff members were absent. The centre could not produce records related to sterility testing, CPDA and ELISA screening. Its refrigerator thermograph was found to be faulty, and expired injections were discovered in the emergency tray.

Surprise inspections conducted across 31 districts

The statewide campaign has covered 81 blood centres in 31 districts. Lucknow recorded the highest number of inspections, with 13 centres checked. Agra and Muzaffarnagar had seven inspections each, while five centres each were inspected in Aligarh, Kanpur and Prayagraj. Four centres were checked in Bijnor.

Three blood centres each were inspected in Amroha, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur. Two centres each were checked in Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi. The campaign also covered one blood centre each in Baghpat, Bahraich, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mainpuri, Mau, Meerut, Moradabad and Sant Kabir Nagar.

FSDA directs safe disposal of blood and components at affected centres

The FSDA has directed the centres whose operations have been suspended to ensure the safe disposal of available blood and blood components in accordance with prescribed standards. Show-cause notices are also being issued to other inspected centres where deficiencies were detected. The department has said that the special inspection drive will continue across Uttar Pradesh. The administration has emphasised that the campaign is not limited to taking action against irregularities. Its broader objective is to make the entire process, from blood collection and testing to storage and supply to patients, safe and transparent.

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