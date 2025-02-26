UP: Four police constable get 10-year jail term in attempt to murder case of woman officer As per the police, then SP Kalpana Saxena was attacked by these four constables after catching them red-handed while they were extorting money from truck drivers at the Nakatia crossing in Bareilly.

A Bareilly court has awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to four police constables for attempting to murder superintendent of traffic police in 2010. Special public prosecutor Manoj Bajpai said after completing the hearing, special judge Suresh Kumar Gupta of the anti-corruption court-I on February 21 convicted constables Ravindra, Manoj Kumar, Ravindra Singh, and Dharmendra while pronouncing the sentence on February 25.

Attempt to kill woman SP

These constables are booked for trying to kill then superintendent of traffic police, Kalpana Saxena, who caught them extorting money from truck drivers.

In 2010, Saxena received information regarding constables extorting money from truck drivers. She, accompanied by her bodyguard, went to the spot in her private car at around 6:30 pm, where she saw the four constables allegedly extorting money from the truck drivers.

When she tried to apprehend them, the constables fled in their car. Upon chasing the policemen, they attempted to run her over. When Saxena refused to let go, the accused pushed her onto the road, inflicting injuries.

An FIR was lodged at the Cantt police station, and the constables were immediately suspended. After a thorough investigation, police filed a chargesheet, leading to the court's conviction. Saxena, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch, is currently serving as a deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate.

(PTI inputs)