UP: Four cops suspended over lathicharge at ABVP workers in Barabanki; IG submits report to CM Yogi The ABVP workers were lathicharged on Monday when they were protesting against SRMU, alleging that its law courses had not been approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the university was still accepting admissions.

Barabanki:

The Ayodhya Range IG, Praveen Kumar, on Thursday submitted his report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on cane charge at ABVP members during a protest outside Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University (SRMU) in Barabanki.

As many as four police personnel have been suspended over the incident. These include SI Gajendra Vikram Singh, Head Constables Pawan Yadav and Saurabh Singh and Constable Vinod Yadav.

The RSS’ student wing shared a list of students who got injured in the incident. The group also shared several video clips, purportedly showing police manhandling the students.

UP government orders probe

The UP government took cognisance of the matter and handed over the probe to Ayodhya Range IG. The state government also ordered removal of the Circle Officer.

“Some people from the university and students clashed, which worsened the situation. Injured persons are undergoing treatment. No written complaint has been received yet. Video footage is being examined,” PTI quoted SP Arpit Vijayvargiya as saying.

Dy CM Maurya meets injured students

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Lucknow-based Shatabdi Hospital, where the injured students had been undergoing treatment. He said an inquiry will be ordered and justice will be ensured in the case.

“Met with the injured students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Shatabdi Hospital, Lucknow, during the police action and inquired about their well-being. Strict instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the seriousness of this incident, and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he posted on X with the pictures of him interacting with students.

Outsiders involved in incident, alleges ABVP

RSS-affiliated ABVP on Thursday alleged "outsiders" were involved in the incident and demanded punitive action against the accused within 48 hours. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, ABVP leaders termed the incident a "blatant assault on democratic values" and warned of a statewide agitation if their demands were not met.