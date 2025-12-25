UP: Five killed after being hit by passenger train at rail crossing in Shahjahanpur The SP personally visited the mishap site and oversaw the process of identifying the deceased. He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and confirmed that both rail and road movement in the area have since been fully restored.

Shahjahanpur:

As many as five persons, including a couple and their two children, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after their motorcycle was hit by a passenger train as they were crossing the railway track. The mishap occurred on Wednesday near Rauja railway station under Rauja police station limits.

All five persons were on the same motorcycle.

"Around 6.30 pm, a passenger train coming from the direction of Lucknow hit the motorcycle as it reached the down line, resulting in the death of all five occupants on the spot," PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi as saying.

Police identified the victims as Sethpal (40), his wife Pooja (38), their two children aged four and six, and Sethpal’s brother-in-law Hari Om (45). All of them were residents of Vanka village in Lakhimpur district, according to the SP.

The family was travelling back to Vanka when the mishap occurred. SP Dwivedi said that the husband and wife were most likely returning together after visiting Hari Om in Nigohi village.

The SP personally visited the mishap site and oversaw the process of identifying the deceased. He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and confirmed that both rail and road movement in the area have since been fully restored.

Teenager dies after being hit by train in Dadri

Earlier in October, a 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train at Bodaki Railway Crossing in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri.

Police said the incident took place when the teenager, Tushar, was riding his motorcycle across the railway tracks.

"The incident took place around noon, when the youth was trying to cross the railway tracks. He fell when his bike slipped while crossing the track, but as he got up to remove his bike from the track, he was hit by a train," Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar told PTI.