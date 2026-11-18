Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday predicted a rout for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would face a "double zero" if assembly elections are held in Uttar Pradesh today.

Addressing a massive gather after holding a 20 kilometre roadshow in Adityanath's home turf of Gorakhpur, Akhilesh said the political atmosphere has changed in Uttar Pradesh, adding he was overwhelmed by the response he received.

For SP, Akhilesh said, the 2027 assembly polls is not about winning seats, but for Uttar Pradesh's future and to ensure that democracy survives in the country.

"This is just the beginning of the elections, or rather, the preparations ahead of the elections. The election dates have not been announced yet, but look at the enthusiasm and excitement among the people of Gorakhpur. If voting were held today, Gorakhpur would also give the BJP a double zero, just like Kashi," he said.

Targeting Adityanath over BJP's development narrative, the former chief minister claimed around 26,000 primary schools have been shut down in Uttar Pradesh in the past 10 years. In Gorakhpur, approximately 500 schools were shut, he claimed.

He also lambasted the ruling BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging many votes were deleted. On the contrary, the SP is working on increasing 27,000 votes in every assembly constituency during the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) rally, he said.

Akhilesh further said Adityanath has failed to provide adequate electricity, failing to "establish power plants, and made electricity expensive".

"Upon arriving in Gorakhpur, I felt as though I had reached Europe—or rather, it felt less like a visit to Gorakhpur and more like a journey to Europe. This 'European' experience is defined entirely by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s false promises," he said.

"Just a few days ago, after only a few hours of rainfall, water levels rose, and floodwaters entered people's homes—turning the place into Venice. I recall a promise once made that a metro system, like the one in Lucknow, would operate here," he added.

Akhilesh's remarks came in Gorakhpur, which is the home turf of Adityanath. The incumbent chief minister represents the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Many believe Akhilesh's address and the roadshow is strong signalling to the BJP, as the SP eyes a return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade. However, the BJP seems to be confident of retaining Uttar Pradesh for a third straight term. Reacting to Akhilesh address and roadshow, BJP leader Ram Gupta said people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten what happened under the SP's rule.

"Why will Uttar Pradesh trust this "election-time Hindu"? Have the people of Uttar Pradesh forgotten what the Uttar Pradesh government did to the Kar Sevaks during the rule of Akhilesh's father? All of this will not be forgotten," he told news agency IANS.

Assembly elections would likely be held in February or March next year.

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