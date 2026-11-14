UP elections 2027: Congress to hold seat-sharing talks with SP likely on November 17, seeks 180 seats

As political activity gathers pace in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Congress said on Saturday that the seat-sharing talks with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) would probably be held on November 17, underling that it has already submitted a list of 180 seats where it is eyeing to contest.

The remarks were made by Congress' Uttar Pradesh election in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who said the two INDIA bloc partners would hold several rounds of discussions on November 17, aiming to finalise the seat-sharing agreement.

"We have already provided them with a list comprising approximately 180 seats—and the talks are set to begin soon. Tentatively, several rounds of meetings will take place on the 17th, during which everything will be finalised," Gautam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India TV had earlier reported that the Congress is eyeing over 200 seats after its impressive performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections where the grand old party won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. But the SP is only considering allotting 60 to 70 seats to the grand old party.

The Congress-SP alliance

The Congress and the SP had previously contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections together, but failed miserably after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, winning over 300 of the 403 constituencies. They contested the 2022 polls separately, which were again won by the BJP that bagged over 250 seats.

Notably, Gautam's remarks come merely after SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said the Congress has demanded "one more seat than 180" for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Akhilesh did not answer if the Congress would be allotted those many seats, but emphasised that the INDIA bloc remains united for the 2027 polls.

"We have already decided on the number of seat we would contest. The INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. The relationship between the Samajwadi Party and Congress is extremely good. They have sought one more than 180 seats," the former Chief Minister said.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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