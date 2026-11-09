UP Elections 2027: BJP finalises names of 209 candidates, list sent to Delhi for final approval

Stepping up preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted 209 names for its candidate list and dispatched it to Delhi for the central leadership's approval as the party aims to secure a third consecutive victory with its target of winning more than 300 seats.

With the conclusion of Diwali, the party has intensified its ground-level activities, with names of 209 candidates shortlisted across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies, sources said.

The list has been sent from Lucknow to the party's central leadership in Delhi for approval, marking a significant step in its election preparations. The shortlisted candidates are expected to receive sufficient time to campaign in their respective constituencies once the leadership gives its final approval.

CM Yogi's approved candidates

According to reports, the 209 candidates have been shortlisted under the party's 'A' category. The names were reportedly finalised after consultations with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and are now awaiting approval from the BJP's top leadership.

Once the list receives the final clearance, the candidates are expected to be given the go-ahead to begin preparations for the elections. The early selection process is aimed at providing candidates with adequate time to connect with voters and strengthen their presence on the ground.

Focus on women voters

During his visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav on Sunday, the chief minister hinted at a special initiative for women in the state. "We are bringing a good package for them," he said, promising that the initiative would help women become self-reliant, stand on their own feet, support their families, and provide quality education to their children. His remarks have sparked speculation that the Uttar Pradesh government could announce a women-centric welfare scheme along the lines of initiatives launched in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and other states. Yogi targets Akhilesh over SIR issue

In an interview with a Hindi news channel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he would no longer demand the withdrawal of SIR because the revision had allegedly increased the proportion of Muslim voters by 1.63 per cent.

Yogi further claimed that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls and said a complaint had been lodged with the Election Commission. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav would not raise objections to SIR because he believed the revision had benefited his party's voter base.

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