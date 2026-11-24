Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to offer 26 Assembly seats to the Congress as part of a proposed seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said on Tuesday (November 24) The proposal, however, has not yet been officially communicated to the Congress.

Which seats is SP planning to give to Congress?

According to sources, the proposed list includes the two seats won by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections--- Rampur Khas and Farenda--- as well as four constituencies where the party had finished second.

The four seats where the Congress emerged as the runner-up in 2022 are Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur and Kidwai Nagar.

The remaining 20 seats are: Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Syana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Bilgram-Mallawan, Govind Nagar, Nanpara, Gorakhpur Urban, Khajni, Padrauna, Fazilnagar, Pindra, and Varanasi Cantt.

The number of seats being offered could increase as discussions between the two parties progress. It remains to be seen how the Congress responds to the SP's proposed formula.

The two parties are expected to hold further discussions on seat-sharing ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

'Have given them our 26 seats': Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. I have given them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again."

Congress prepares list of 120 seats

However, the Congress has submitted a list of 120 assembly seats to the Samajwadi Party, said sources. This list is divided into three categories: A, B, and C. Category A consists of 55 seats where the Congress intends to contest strongly. Category B includes seats where the Congress has performed well in the past, while Category C comprises seats where the party sees a possibility of victory. This list from the Congress is set to be discussed with the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier it was reported that Congress has submitted the names of 181 seats -- 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) -- for consideration in seat-sharing discussions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress has been eyeing a larger share in seat-sharing talks, but SP is unlikely to allocate those many seats to it. Several SP leaders have said that the Congress should settle for 60 to 70 seats, allowing Akhilesh Yadav's party to retain the lion's share.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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