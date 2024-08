Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaunpur MP Babu Singh Kushwaha

In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate team on Friday seized the land of Jaunpur MP Babu Singh Kushwaha in Lucknow. The land located in front of Scooter India on Kanpur Road is worth crores. The ED team also brought a bulldozer and razed the illegal construction on the land to the ground.

This is a developing story