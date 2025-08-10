UP drone scare: Villagers hire guards for night patrol, stay awake amid fears of theft Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning against illegal use of drones to create panic and spread rumours, asserting that people involved in the act would face serious action. CM Yogi said such elements will be charged under Gangster Act and if necessary, even the NSA.

New Delhi:

Amid growing fear and widespread rumours, villagers across Western Uttar Pradesh have begun organising night patrols for their protection. Over 300 villages have adopted panic-driven measures, with locals even hiring guards for overnight vigilance. The unrest stems from a prevailing belief that burglars are allegedly using drones to carry out robberies.

“They say thieves are using drones to plan robberies. Whether it's true or not, we can't take any chances,” PTI quoted Bhurey Singh, a person hired by villagers in Pilibhit for night vigil, as saying.

Since mid-July, villagers in several districts of UP are living under the shadow of fear due to the ‘Drone Chors’. They stay awake long past midnight in fear of unseen threats from above. They believe miscreant conduct recce and identify weaker points to conduct theft in vulnerable areas.

However, the state government took note of the issue and discovered several miscreants were doing such acts deliberately to create chaos and fear. Many people have also been arrested in the last few days.

CM Yogi issues stark warning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning against illegal use of drones to create panic and spread rumours, asserting that people involved in the act would face serious action. CM Yogi said such elements will be charged under Gangster Act and if necessary, even the National Security Act (NSA) will be unleashed on them.

Prior permission required to operate drones in UP

Besides, CM Yogi said operating drones without prior permission is completely banned across the state. He instructed officials to take strict and immediate action against violators, asserting that no attempt to spread fear or misinformation will be tolerated.

Two arrested in Muzaffarnagar for creating panic

Widespread panic over alleged drone activity has taken hold of several towns and villages across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in recent days, as residents reported suspicious objects flying through the night sky.

In a bizarre incident, police in Muzaffarnagar last week arrested two individuals for using pigeons outfitted with red and green lights to create the illusion of drones, sparking false alarms and spreading fear in the district.

Miscreants fix LED lights in kites to create panic

Two weeks back, a glowing object seen over the Hapur district triggered a wave of anxiety. Locals mistook the illuminated object for a drone, prompting a surge of rumours and fears about aerial surveillance or potential threats. In response, many villagers stayed awake overnight out of fear.

However, upon investigation, authorities discovered that miscreants were flying kites adorned with LED lights to provoke panic deliberately. Police quickly intervened, confiscating several such kites and issuing stern warnings to those responsible.