UP: 'Cyber Panchayat' in Kathwara village empowers rural Lucknow with digital safety pledge

Lucknow:

Kathwara village in Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow, witnessed a unique and impactful initiative as cyber safety awareness reached the grassroots through a specially organised “Cyber Panchayat.” The program was jointly conducted by Psy-Naree and RT Cyber Academy, bringing together villagers, experts and community leaders to address the rapidly growing threat of cyber fraud in rural India.

The initiative highlighted how cybercrime is no longer limited to urban centres but is increasingly affecting farmers, homemakers, students, shopkeepers, and senior citizens through phones and digital platforms.

Expert-led session turns gathering into interactive classroom

The session was guided under the expertise of renowned cyber security specialist Rakshit Tandon, who transformed the village gathering into a practical, interactive learning experience on digital safety.

The programme was hosted by Ikigai founder and mentor Colonel Sanjeev Sahai, who addressed the community on the link between cybercrime and mental well-being, emphasising emotional stress faced by victims of digital fraud.

The proceedings were conducted by volunteer Simran Rai, while coordination responsibilities were handled by programme coordinator Vaibhav Naik.

Key lessons for villagers

The Cyber Panchayat focused on real-life scenarios such as fake calls, OTP frauds, KYC scams, lottery traps, job frauds, and the growing threat of “digital arrest” and video-call blackmailing. Villagers were sensitised on how even a single shared OTP can lead to devastating financial loss, and how mule accounts can unknowingly implicate innocent individuals in cybercrime.

Villagers took a pledge to avoid falling into the trap of fraudsters.

Key messages of the session included:

Never share confidential banking details such as OTP, PIN, CVV, or passwords.

Always verify identity claims made over calls, especially from impersonators posing as bank officials or law enforcement.

Be alert to fraudulent schemes involving investments, fake jobs, or government benefits.

Report cyber fraud immediately via the national cyber helpline 1930.

Prioritize mental health and avoid stigma—victims should seek help instead of suffering in silence.

Short films based on real incidents were also screened to help villagers visually understand how cyber fraud networks operate.

Community pledge and future vision

The highlight of the event was a collective cyber safety oath administered by Rakshit Tandon, where villagers pledged to protect their families, savings and digital identities from cyber threats.

Speaking on future plans, Colonel Sanjeev Sahai announced that Psy-Naree, in collaboration with Ikigai, aims to adopt Kathwara village and develop it as a cybercrime-free model village while continuing sustained programs on mental health and women empowerment.