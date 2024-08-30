Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://X.COM/NOIDAPOLICE UP: Criminal injured in encounter with Noida Police, two other snatchers arrested

In an encounter between the joint team of Noida Sector-39 and Sector-24 police stations and the robbers on Friday, one criminal was shot and injured and arrested. Also, two other accomplices were arrested. A total of ₹ 14,000 cash, mobile phones of various companies, and illegal weapons, etc., were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the three accused Shivam Kalu (21), Aniket Gupta (22) and Gautam (25) were arrested for snatching mobile and chain from a KTM bike. An illegal knife, an illegal pistol of 315 bore, two live cartridges of 315 bore and Rs 10,000 in cash have been recovered from their possession by the Sector 24 police. During interrogation, accused Gautam confessed to snatching a gold chain from a person in front of Sector 100 three days ago along with his associates and was told to keep it in the forest. Image Source : NOIDA POLICE (X)Recovered pistol and bag from forest

During the recovery, the accused took out a pistol from the bag and opened fire on the police to kill and run away.

In the retaliatory firing by the police, the accused Gautam was shot in the right leg. He was sent to the district hospital for treatment and a pistol of 315 bore and a spent cartridge, mobile phones of three different companies and ₹ 4000 were recovered from the accused. Efforts are being made by the police team to arrest other gang associates of the accused. Police said other legal action is being taken.