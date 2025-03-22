UP: 'Cow remains' found outside temple in Lucknow: BJP MLA says 'conspiracy to disturb communal harmony' As the incident was reported, officials immediately reached the spot and arrangements were made to have the remains removed. BJP MLA Neeraj Bora of Lucknow North also reached the spot.

A gruesome incident reported from Madeyganj area of Lucknow erupted tensions. A cow's head was found outside a temple in the area on Friday evening. The incident sparked outrage and police and BJP MLA Neeraj Bora handled the situation and took control. As per the police, cow remains were removed from the area with legal protocols. MLA Bora said that the culprits will not be spared at any cost.

'Big conspiracy to harm harmony'

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora of Lucknow North the spot after hearing about incident near Hanumant Nagar Shanti Vatika in Khadra. He also shared the incident on X and wrote in Hindi, "This evening, on hearing the horrific incident of a cow's head being cut and thrown away by antisocial elements in Khadra near Hanumant Nagar Shanti Vatika in Lucknow, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora immediately reached the spot. Dr Bora said that the police is investigating it thoroughly. This type of incident is a big conspiracy to harm harmony. The culprits will not be spared at any cost."

Police begins probe

Police has commenced investigation in the case and the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas are being analysed. Police have also formed specialised teams to crack the case. "Scientific and technical evidence is being gathered, and stringent legal action will follow once the perpetrators are identified," the police statement read.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manisha Singh shared a video statement and said to maintain law and order, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and police personnel have been deployed in the area. As soon as the incident was reported senior officials immediately reached the spot and arrangements were made to have the remains removed. She further said, a veterinary doctor is being consulted for a post-mortem examination.

Tension in the area

People allege that this is the third such incident in the last 2 years. Calling it a communal challege to Hindus, locals alleged that yesterday the police also released a CCTV footage yesterday in which a dog was seen carrying head of a cow in its mouth. However, dog bite is different and this cow seems to have been slaughtered purposely, locals allege.

Officials have also urged people to maintain peace and harmony, warning against spreading rumours or inflammatory messages through social media or other platforms. Police have also advised citizens to verify any information with local authorities before circulating and reacting on it.