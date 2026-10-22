Big relief for Rakhi Sawant as UP court cancels non-bailable warrant in 2010 suicide case

Jhansi:

A court in Jhansi on Thursday cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against actor Rakhi Sawant in a case related to the alleged abetment of suicide of a 24-year-old man, following a plea citing an Allahabad High Court order staying further proceedings.

Advocate Ashu Singh, who represented Sawant, said the warrant had been issued against the actor on October 16 by the court of the Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Singh further said that the defence subsequently filed an application seeking cancellation of the warrant and submitted a copy of the Allahabad High Court order staying further proceedings in the case.

Acting on the High Court's order, the Civil Judge (Junior Division), Fast Track Court, cancelled the non-bailable warrant, he added.

What is the 2010 suicide case involving Rakhi Sawant?

The case relates to Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari area under the Prem Nagar police station limits in Jhansi, who allegedly died by suicide on November 10, 2010, after being humiliated by remarks made by Sawant on her television show.

At the time, Sawant hosted Rakhi Ka Insaaf, a programme on a private television channel that featured disputes between individuals and families. According to the prosecution, Ahirwar and his wife, Anita, who was from Rajgarh, were invited to the show following marital discord. Anita had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple.

Their marital dispute was subsequently featured on the programme in an episode aired in October 2010.

Laxman Ahirwar's mother lodged a complaint

Ahirwar’s mother, Savitri, lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging that Sawant had used insulting and objectionable language against her son during the broadcast. The family alleged that he was deeply hurt by the remarks and subsequently died by suicide.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against Sawant and other members of the show’s production team. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Sawant and the other accused.

High Court imposed a stay in 2011

According to advocate Ashu Singh, the Allahabad High Court had, on December 7, 2011, stayed further proceedings in this matter until further orders. Citing this order, the defense sought the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant, a request that was accepted by the Jhansi court.

(With PTI inputs)

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