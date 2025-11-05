UP: CM Yogi hands over houses to poor families on land freed from mafias in Lucknow's posh locality Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi said that mafias would no longer be able to encroach upon the land of poor people in Uttar Pradesh. He added that houses have been provided to the poor people at prices much lower than the market value.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over keys to EWS-category flats built on land reclaimed from gangsters and miscreants, providing new homes to poor families in the state.

A total of 72 low-income families received possession of these houses located in the upscale Dalibagh area.

The flats have been constructed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme.

“Today in Lucknow, the distribution of allotment letters for flats constructed for 72 families from the weaker income group was done on the land freed from mafia control. On this occasion, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Residential Scheme was also inaugurated,” CM Yogi posted on X.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi said that mafias would no longer be able to encroach upon the land of poor people in Uttar Pradesh. He added that houses have been provided to the poor people at prices much lower than the market value.

"If any mafia tries to encroach upon someone’s land, they will meet the same fate. This is the most prime location in Lucknow. The market value of the flat, which was allotted for Rs 10.7 lakh, would be around Rs 1 crore in this area. I had in mind that houses for poor people should be built on this land after freeing it from the mafias. This is a message for those who support mafias and help them mistreat the poor. They will not be able to do so in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Beneficiaries praise CM Yogi for fulfilling their dreams

Several beneficiaries praised CM Yogi for fulfilling their dream of owning a home. They also lauded the UP CM’s firm action against mafias.

“Yogi ji came like a god. I thank him with all my heart. I had filled the form under the PM Awas Yojana and kept trying. I had faith in God and in Yogi ji. My dream has been fulfilled because of him. I never imagined I would get a home at such a posh location,” a beneficiary said.

Another said, “Yogi ji demolished Ansari’s house and built homes for the poor. There had been mafias ruling the area for a long time. This should have happened much earlier.”

CM Yogi’s action on properties grabbed by mafias

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, houses for the poor have been constructed on land that was grabbed by mafia leaders.

In Dalibagh, Mukhtar Ansari had illegally occupied nearly 2,400 square meters of land.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath launched the Anti-Mafia Land Portal. Properties worth Rs 4,457 crore belonging to mafia figures were either seized or demolished.

The largest share of property action was against Atiq Ahmad and his associates, whose properties worth around Rs 1,600 crore were either seized or demolished. Mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari and his associates had properties worth Rs 600 crore that were also either seized or demolished.