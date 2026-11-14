UP: CM Yogi doubles financial assistance, annual allowances for gallantry award recipients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the one-time financial assistance and annual allowances for all gallantry award recipients will be doubled. He made the announcement while addressing a gathering at the Ex-Servicemen Reunion Ceremony in Meerut.

This would also include Param Vir Chakra awardees, whose one-time assistance of Rs 52 lakh and annual allowance of Rs 3,12,000 will also be doubled. Also, the revised benefits will also cover recipients of Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, and other gallantry and service medals.

Furthermore, Adityanath announced that the stamp duty exemption for ex-servicemen and dependents of martyred soldiers on residential property purchases will be increased to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 20 lakh. He also said that the dependents of martyred soldiers will be provided government jobs in their home district or a neighbouring district.

Paying tributes to the ex-servicemen, the chief minister said people in India are able to sleep peacefully because of the soldiers who "stay awake at the borders". He underlined that a soldier never retires and their commitment to the nation always stays the same, despite a change in their uniform.

"Any country, any society, can turn its momentum into progress only in a secure environment. Without a secure environment, it does not take long for that momentum to turn into decline," Adityanath said, while addressing a gathering.

"Today, we sleep peacefully because our soldiers stay awake at the border... On every front, our soldiers are the first to stand guard... I believe a soldier never retires. A soldier may change uniforms, but their commitment to the nation never changes," he added.

The chief minister described Uttar Pradesh as a land of brave, saying the state has a massive family of nearly two million soldiers. He highlighted that approximately 60,000 soldiers retire across the country, and out of them, nearly 12,000 belong to Uttar Pradesh alone.

"This is the very state that gave the nation Naik Jadunath Singh, gave Ghazipur's Veer Abdul Hamid, gave Sitapur's Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, and also gave Bulandshahr's Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav," he said.

"Bowing down to this sacred land of Baba Augharnath, where the flame of the First War of Independence of 1857 was lit, and from where Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar, along with Indian soldiers, marched forward with a new resolve to break the shackles of slavery," he said.

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