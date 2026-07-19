UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation for Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple Corridor on July 20

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation for the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple Corridor on Monday, July 20. This comes ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state in 2027.

CM Yogi will visit the site tomorrow and will lay the foundation for the corridor in Barabanki. The UP government aims to complete and inaugurate the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple Corridor before the polls. It is believed that through this corridor, the BJP is attempting to make inroads into Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's PDA political strategy.

Large number of devotees from different communities visit the temple

Apart from Barabanki, many people from communities in Unnao, Banda, Jalaun, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Kalpi regard Lord Mahadev (Shiva) as their family deity. During the holy month of Shravan and on Mahashivratri, large numbers of devotees from the Lodh, Gurjar, Tomar, and Pal communities, along with Kanwar pilgrims, visit the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple. The corridor will be another site for the devotees following the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Corridor to spread over 20 bighas, 48 crore paid in compensation

The corridor will spread over approximately 20 bighas (540,000 square feet) of land. To make way for the project, 127 houses and shops around the temple have been removed. Encroachments were cleared using bulldozers, while owners with valid property documents were compensated before their houses and shops were demolished. Around Rs 48 crore was paid as compensation to vacate and demolish these properties.

Corridor to be built at Rs 200 crore budget

The corridor will include a circumambulatory (parikrama) path around the temple, grand entrance gates, rest houses, cloakrooms, and toilets for pilgrims. The nearby Amrit Sarovar will also be beautified as part of the project. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 200 crore for the construction of the corridor.

The plan is to transform the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple into a major centre for religious tourism through the development of the corridor. The Yogi government claims that the project will boost tourism in Barabanki and the surrounding districts. It is also expected to create new opportunities for local businesses and employment. In addition, devotees will have access to significantly better facilities than before. Work is also underway on the Banke Bihari Corridor in Mathura district. The project was undertaken to improve facilities for the large number of devotees who visit the temple.

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