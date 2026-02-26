CM Yogi Adityanath secures Rs 4 lakh crore commitments in Singapore-Japan tour, fast-tracks $1 trillion vision

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's four-day visit to Singapore and Japan emerged as a resounding triumph for investment, technology and global partnerships. Business summits yielded Rs 1.5 lakh crore in signed MoUs and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investment proposals, positioning UP as a premier 'dream destination' for investors worldwide. This milestone directly advances the state's ambitious target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2029-30.

Japan breakthroughs with major firms

In Japan, investment dialogues secured thousands of crores in MoUs from giants like Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, and Nagase & Co. B2G meetings involved Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India, Konoiike Transport, Mitsui & Co., Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development, and MUFG Bank. Key sectors spanned agricultural machinery, auto OEMs and components, R&D, semiconductors, data centers, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics, and warehousing.

Green hydrogen excellence and Japan city initiative

A standout announcement was the establishment of a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, partnering University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, IIT BHU, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology. Plans include developing a 500-acre "Japan City" in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area for Japanese firms, alongside dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities. An upgraded Japan Desk in Invest UP will be monitored directly by the CMO, with Japan aiding UP's MSME sector through tech transfer, skilling, JVs and supply chains.

High-tech tours and tourism ties

CM Yogi experienced Japan's cutting-edge tech firsthand, touring the L0 Series Maglev train station, riding the high-speed train, and inspecting FANUC Corporation's industrial robot and factory automation plant- where the firm expressed interest in UP investments and MSME upgrades. Agreements boosted tourism via UP's Buddhist and Ramayana circuits, promoting spiritual, cultural, and heritage sites to foster hospitality investments, infrastructure and skilled workforce training aligned with Japanese industry needs.

Singapore's strong investor response

Singapore delivered equally impressive outcomes, with the Investor Roadshow yielding collaborations in MRO, cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centers, logistics, skilling and fintech. Yogi met top leaders including the President, PM, Deputy PM and ministers, while touring SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub. Focus centered on transforming Jewar’s Noida International Airport into an MRO and cargo hub, alongside projects like Taj SATS air-catering facilities worth Rs 8,000 crore total.

Path to global investor confidence

The tour underscores UP's transformed image through transparent policies, law and order, and infrastructure, attracting global trust. With over Rs 4 lakh crore in combined commitments, it cements UP's spot on the world investment map, propelling the trillion-dollar economy vision forward decisively.