UP CM Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi has passed away at 91 after prolonged illness on Friday, November 20. She passed away at her residence in Panchur village, located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The UP CM had visited her in the hospital on several occasions over the past few months. Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said she died in Panchur village of the district and the local administration was in touch with the family members. The last rites are likely to take place in Haridwar on Saturday.

Condoling the death of UP CM's mother, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X said, "The news of the passing of Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s respected Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. A mother’s affection, blessings, and tender love are life’s most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Hon’ble Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary tweeted, "The passing of Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother’s departure from this world is a loss in life that can never be made up for. In this difficult hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all family members the strength to bear this immense grief."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condoled the death of UP CM's mother, saying, "The news of the passing Savitri Devi, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening. The loss of a mother is a grief that cannot be put into words. No one can take a mother’s place in our lives.During this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with the Chief Minister and all his family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow.

-With PTI Inputs.

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