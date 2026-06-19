Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today, Champat Rai asked to 'keep distance' amid Ram Temple donation row

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today, where he will take part in a series of religious, cultural and development-related programmes. His visit comes at a time when the Ram Temple is at the centre of a controversy over alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations, a matter that is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate several civic projects undertaken by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Foundation stones for new development works will also be laid, reflecting the government's continued focus on infrastructure expansion in the temple town.

Champat Rai asked to stay away from CM’s event?

Adding to the buzz surrounding the visit, sources say that Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has reportedly been instructed to remain away from the Chief Minister’s public programmes during the visit. However, no official statement has been issued regarding the reported directive.

CM Yogi’s packed schedule in Ayodhya

According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will begin his engagements by attending the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Shri Rishabh Dev Digambar Jain Temple. The event is considered one of the most significant religious ceremonies in Jainism, marking five key milestones in the lives of Tirthankaras, including birth, penance and liberation.

Saints, religious leaders and devotees from different parts of the country are expected to participate in the ceremony. Yogi Adityanath will also attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, one of the prominent religious figures associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly developed Ramayana Wax Museum near Kanshiram Colony in Ayodhya. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 10 crore, the museum showcases lifelike wax statues depicting major characters and episodes from the Ramayana.

Officials believe the museum will further strengthen Ayodhya’s position as a major cultural and religious tourism destination by offering visitors a visual journey through the epic.

Ram temple donation controversy under probe

The Chief Minister’s visit is taking place against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the collection and counting of donations at the Ram Temple.

The UP government recently constituted a three-member SIT after allegations emerged regarding possible misuse of funds collected from devotees. The SIT has already begun its work in Ayodhya and is examining records, procedures and individuals linked to the donation management system.

Sources associated with the investigation claim that several people involved in the counting process are under scrutiny. Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage, financial records and operational protocols to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred and, if so, its extent.

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra has expressed confidence in the investigation and said the temple administration would extend full cooperation to the SIT. He said that the issue involves not only determining whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred but also strengthening systems to ensure complete transparency and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The controversy has triggered a political confrontation in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition parties demanding accountability and transparency regarding the handling of temple donations. The ruling BJP, meanwhile, has defended the decision to order a formal probe, arguing that a thorough investigation is necessary to protect the trust and faith of millions of devotees who contribute to the temple.

Also Read: 'Champat Rai's loyalty cannot be questioned': Nripendra Mishra's EXCLUSIVE on Ram Temple donation row