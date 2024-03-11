UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends Ramadan greetings to people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ramadan - the holy month of Muslims.

“In the holy days of Ramadan, the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity gain strength along with the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood. Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity and keeping this heritage and tradition intact," an official release quoted the CM read.

Muslims across the country will be united in a ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts tomorrow. For Muslims, it's a time of increased worship, charity and good deeds.

Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.