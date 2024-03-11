Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends Ramadan greetings to people

UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends Ramadan greetings to people

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons. The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Lucknow Updated on: March 11, 2024 23:19 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI/FILE UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ramadan - the holy month of Muslims.

“In the holy days of Ramadan, the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity gain strength along with the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood. Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity and keeping this heritage and tradition intact," an official release quoted the CM read. 

India Tv - CM Yogi's message on the occasion of Ramadan

Image Source : INDIA TVCM Yogi's message on the occasion of Ramadan

Muslims across the country will be united in a ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts tomorrow. For Muslims, it's a time of increased worship, charity and good deeds.

Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

