UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticises Congress, accuses party of 'divisive politics' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of consistently engaging in divisive politics. Speaking at a public event, Adityanath claimed that the Congress has a history of creating societal rifts and pursuing policies that divide the nation.

Yogi drew parallels between the horrors of the 1947 Partition and the current situation in Bangladesh. He highlighted the plight of 1.5 crore Hindus in Bangladesh who are struggling to protect their identity and existence amidst growing violence. He criticised so-called secularists in India for remaining silent due to fears of losing their vote bank, arguing that their concern for votes has overshadowed their sense of humanity.

Congress accused of divisive politics

Adityanath strongly condemned the Congress, accusing the party of perpetuating a divide-and-rule strategy post-independence, similar to the policies of the British. He lamented that power-hungry leaders sacrificed national interests for political gain, leading to the tragic Partition. He emphasized that if the political leadership at the time had shown resolve, the Partition could have been avoided, sparing millions of innocent lives.

Spiritual perspective on Pakistan's existence

The Chief Minister invoked Maharishi Aurobindo's prophetic words, suggesting that Pakistan's existence is a spiritual anomaly destined for dissolution. He urged the nation to prepare for this eventuality by correcting past mistakes and reinforcing national unity.

Partition's tragedy: A lesson for the future

On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Yogi Adityanath called for introspection, stating that the tragedy serves as a reminder of the consequences of divisive politics. He urged the nation to learn from history's mistakes, emphasizing that India, once a prosperous and united nation, fell into poverty and division due to internal weaknesses exploited by foreign invaders.

Bangladesh's current crisis: A reflection of partition's pain

Adityanath highlighted the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, comparing it to the atrocities of 1947. He criticised political parties for continuing to engage in divisive politics, similar to the tactics used during the Partition. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing attention to these historical lessons, urging the nation to recognise and correct the mistakes of the past.

Also read | Police personnel who eliminated gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad awarded with President Gallantry medal