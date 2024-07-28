UP CM Yogi announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia, govt job for family member of Army jawan killed in Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to Rifleman Mohit Rathour, the Indian Army jawan who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement of the UP government, the state chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the Rathour family. Moreover, he also announced to provide a government job to a member of Mohit Rathoure's family and to honour him by naming a road in the Budaun district. Rifleman Rathour was a resident of the Badaun district.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the state government is with them in the hour of grief. In the statement, CM Yogi said the state government will provide all possible help to the family.

Rifleman Mohit Rathour cremated with full state honours

Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava said the cremation of Jawan was held on Sunday with full state honours. Notably, Rathour lost his life during an encounter in the Kamakari sector of J&K's Kupwara on Saturday, which started after Pakistan's BAT terrorists infiltrated the LOC and started firing upon the forward post. Showing bravery, Rathour fired and hurled grenades, neutralising one terrorist, while others managed to flee to PoK. The infiltration attempt was foiled and four others, including a captain, were injured.

Rathour survived by father, wife, 3 sisters

Rathour (27) was the only son of his parents and had joined the Army in 2017. He had lost his mother Kalavati several years ago. He was married one-and-half years ago to Ruchi Chauhan, a resident of the Karenge village under the Wazirganj police station area. Rathour is survived by his father, wife and three sisters.

