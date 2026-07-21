Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana: Know eligibility and other key benefits

Lucknow:

In a major push for women's empowerment and higher education, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana, under which meritorious girl students will be provided scooties. Announcing the decision, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the scheme aims to encourage girl students to pursue higher education and promote self-reliance. The scheme will cover students enrolled in state universities, private universities, affiliated colleges, government colleges, and self-financed institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Rs 400 crore budget for scheme

The state government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the implementation of the scheme. According to the minister, the government's objective is to facilitate access to higher education for female students and empower them to be self-reliant.

The approval of the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana was among 18 proposals cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet during its meeting on Tuesday.

Know eligibility and other key benefits

The Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana is an ambitious scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government, under which meritorious female students will be provided free scooties. Its objective is to encourage meritorious female students, facilitate their journey, and promote women's empowerment, self-reliance, and education.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the scheme will benefit the top 5 per cent of female students from each institution who graduate during the 2025-26 academic session.

For beneficiaries whose family annual income is below Rs 12 lakh, the state government will bear the cost of vehicle registration, insurance, and provide 5 litre of petrol along with the scooter.

The scooters will be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal

The scheme will also cover female students from families of persons with disabilities, destitute women, and martyrs. There will be no merit criteria for them.

17 other proposals approved by UP Cabinet

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet also cleared 17 other proposals during its meeting on Tuesday, including:

Establishment of a Research Centre proposal to advance the Indian knowledge tradition. Under NEP 2020, grants will be provided for the establishment of research centres in every college and university to integrate the Indian knowledge tradition into education. A grant of Rs 1 crore will be provided at the university level. The grant will be a fixed deposit, with the interest used to fund the functioning of the research centre. Colleges that have completed 50 years and have a student population of more than 5,000 will be eligible to benefit from this grant. A 112-bed women's hostel will be built at Basant Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Varanasi, at a cost of Rs 248.30 lakh under the Accelerated Economic Development Scheme. The Cabinet also approved 6,000 square metres of free land in Varanasi for a 500-capacity women's hostel under the Chief Minister's Shramik Mahila Hostel Scheme. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the construction of the 333-km, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Vindhya Expressway, connecting Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra. The project is estimated to cost Rs 26,315 crore, including Rs 18,514 crore for construction and Rs 4,613 crore for land acquisition. It is expected to be completed in 36 months. The Cabinet also approved the 117-km Greenfield Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Link, which will connect Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Chandauli districts. The project is estimated to cost Rs 9,039 crore, including Rs5,628 crore for construction and Rs 3,379 crore for land acquisition. The Cabinet approved a Rs 20 crore financial package for the Outsourcing Services Corporation at zero interest, with repayments to begin after five years at Rs 2 crore annually for the next 10 years. The State Road Transport Corporation will procure 220 buses, including 50-seater electric buses and 42-seater conventional buses, to strengthen public transport. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet proposed holding the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly from August 3 to August 6. The Cabinet approved the procurement of new firefighting equipment, including water tenders, foam tenders, high-pressure pumps, chassis, and accessories, to enhance the state's fire and emergency response capabilities.

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