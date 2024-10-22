UP bypolls: Rift widens in INDIA bloc after SP's stand, Congress to explore these 3 options now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) is not ready to give more than two seats to ally Congress in the bypolls on nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, said the sources on Tuesday. The SP wants to give only Ghaziabad Sadar and Khair Assembly seats to Congress, they added. The party sources said that now the decision has to be taken by Congress. The SP has already announced seven candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress demands five seats

Congress is demanding five out of nine seats from the Samajwadi Party, the sources said. Apart from Ghaziabad Sadar and Khair, Congress is also demanding Phulpur, Manjhawa, Meerapur seats, they added.

The 'Grand Old Party' said that out of the nine seats on which bypolls are being held, four - Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari and Kundarki were won by Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP should field its candidate there, and give the remaining five seats to Congress.

These five seats are:

Ghaziabad Sadar

Khair

Phulpur

Meerapur

Majhawan

The Samajwadi Party has already announced the names of candidates for the following seats:

Karhal

Phulpur

Katehari

Sisamau

Majhawan

Meerapur

Kundarki

The sources in the Samajwadi Party and the Congress said that now the 'Grand Old Party' has three options:

Contest bypolls on two seats in an alliance.

Support the SP on all ten seats.

Congress should end the alliance and field candidates in bypolls on all ten seats.

The voting for nine Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh bypoll will be held on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh by-poll: SP declares candidate against ally Congress in Budhni as talks fail