UP bypolls: SP promoted mafias, now opposing Mahakumbh Mela, says CM Yogi Adityanath in Milkipur

UP bypolls: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally for Milkipur Assembly constituency by-polls today (January 24). The Samajwadi Party promoted 'mafias' when they were in power and now opposing Mahakumbh Mela.

"Dr Ram Manohar Lohia once said about socialists that anyone who gets caught up in the pursuit of wealth is not a true socialist. Today's socialists are only entangled in property matters; their flags used to be planted everywhere on vacant plots. Their flags were meant to protect criminals and mafias...While the country and the world are being drawn towards Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, the president of the Samajwadi Party is engaged in daily defamation regarding the Mahakumbh," said UP CM.

CM Yogi addressed the rally in Harringtonganj market, the ground near Palia intersection, Ayodhya. For the by-polls, the SP has fielded Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad. Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan from the seat.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad exuded confidence in his party winning the Mikipur by-polls and said that the people have completely made up their minds to make SP win and make history.

"Samajwadi Party is winning with full strength and the public has taken this election in their hands. The public has completely made up their mind to make the Samajwadi Party and Ajit Prasad win and make history. That history will be of change," Prasad told media.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Vice Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, Aparna Yadav highlighted the importance of the by-poll and said, "This is an important election. Bharatiya Janata Party works hard every day. We keep our workers ready for elections 365 days a year. Our communication with the public is very good. I would appeal to everyone to come and vote. We will win."

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8. The Congress, Samajwadi Party's INDIA bloc ally, has decided not to field any candidate from Milkipur and has instead announced support for the SP candidate.BJP suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the INDIA alliance won 43 seats with SP spearheading 37 seats, while the NDA alliance was kept on hold at 36 seats out of the 80 seats.

However, BJP saw a resurgence in assembly by-polls held last year in November where they won six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party only managed to win two seats out of nine contested.