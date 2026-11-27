Lucknow:

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a BJP MLA has suffered a major setback as Allahabad High Court on Thursday set aside the election of MLA Om Kumar over defects in his nomination papers. The High Court, however, granted him a 15-day limited stay on the operation of the order.

Why BJP MLA's candidature been cancelled?

BJP MLA Om Kumar won the 2022 Assembly elections from Bijnor's Nehtaur Assembly seat by defeating Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Munshi Ram with a narrow margin of 258 votes. Following the election results, RLD MLA Munshi Ram filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging Om Kumar's election. The petition alleged corrupt practices during the election. It also accused the BJP MLA of concealing information about his income in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

In addition to Om Kumar, nine other individuals were also made parties to this election petition. After hearing the case, a single bench of Justice Salil Kumar Rai ruled to set aside the election on MLA Om Kumar. Following the court's order, he lost his seat as MLA from the Nehtaur constituency.

The High Court has granted the BJP MLA 15 days to appeal against its decision in the Supreme Court. Om Kumar now has the option of seeking relief by challenging this decision. If he does not receive relief from the Supreme Court, it could pave the way for a re-election in the Nehtaur assembly seat.

Rs 5,000 unemployment bonus for youth, SP releases UP election manifesto

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing a series of promises focused on employment, financial assistance and social welfare. Among the key pledges are a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates until they secure employment, government jobs for 25 lakh young people over five years, and an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women artisans.

The manifesto, titled Jan-Man Ka Manifesto (Manifesto of the People), also promises to create employment opportunities for 2 crore to 3 crore young people in other sectors, conduct a caste census and open Samajwadi Canteens offering meals for Rs 5. Released on Constitution Day, the document carries the slogan Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra and places the party's PDA strategy at the centre of its electoral pitch.

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