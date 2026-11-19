Gorakhpur:

In a tragic incident involving the death of a 14-year-old son of a local BJP leader who was being hit a speeding bulldozer during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday lead to a widespread uproar. The victim is a son of BJP leader Omkar Singh. The incident occurred near the Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in Kudhaghat, just one and a half kilometers from the airport. Following the tragic news, an angry mob blocked traffic on the main road for over hours and raised slogans against Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party chief was traveling from Gorakhpur Airport to Devkali village via PDA chariot. The party workers had deployed a JCB to welcome him, showering him with flowers and garlands. Meanwhile, the BJP leader's 14-year-old was crossing the road on his scooter when he was hit by the bulldozer and he died on the spot. He was a tenth-grade student.

The deceased boy's father Omkar Singh told IANS, "Around 2 PM, when Akhilesh Yadav's convoy passed, my son was going to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya. While he was crossing the road, Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead. A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing the road when the JCB ran over him. He died on the spot."

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that an FIR will be registered under the relevant sections following the family's demand. "Around 3:30 PM, a 14-year-old boy named Aryavardhan Singh met with an accident involving a JCB here. The family members and local residents alleged that the boy died because of a JCB parked during the roadshow held as part of the rally or public meeting. They had demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and are already submitting a written complaint. We are registering an FIR under the relevant sections. The JCB involved has been confiscated," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family. The chief minister is likely to meet the deceased's family today in Gorakhpur, as per reports.

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