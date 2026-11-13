UP BJP calls crucial meeting over voter list revision, CM Yogi and Pankaj Chaudhary to attend

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a war footing. As part of this, the party has called a meeting in Lucknow today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh, along with district presidents and district in-charges, will attend. The meeting, scheduled for 10 am at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, will discuss the ongoing voter registration campaign, as well as preparations and strategies for the assembly elections.

Names of 3 crore 28 lakh voters missing

The issue of 32.8 million voters being deleted from Uttar Pradesh's voter list during the SIR has become a topic of debate among political circles. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has expressed concern. The BJP fears that a large number of votes from urban areas and its traditional supporters have been deleted. Through this meeting, the party aims to reinstate every voter's name in the list as part of a special campaign starting November 17. In this meeting, district presidents and in-charges will be assigned concrete responsibilities, from the assembly constituency to the booth level. State president Pankaj Chaudhary recently appointed in-charges for all assembly constituencies. In today's meeting, these newly appointed in-charges and district presidents will meet to discuss a blueprint for door-to-door verification.

Agenda of UP BJP meeting

Addition of missing names from the voter list

Preparations for the campaign starting from November 17

Blueprint for door-to-door voter identification

Preparation and strategy for assembly elections

BJP starts door-to-door campaign

While the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is meeting today to discuss the voter list, it has also tasked booth in-charges with re-adding the names of 12.7 million voters to the list. Teams have been formed in every assembly constituency. The process of adding voters' names is underway on a war footing. Local councillors and local leaders have been assigned the responsibility. In many areas, BJP councillors and officials have launched door-to-door campaigns, checking the documents of those missing from the voter list and helping them fill out forms. In Lucknow's Cantt and Sarojini Nagar assembly constituencies, councillors are now personally checking the voter list. They are comparing this list with the voter lists for Panchayat and local body elections. This mission for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is for five days. The target must be met within these five days. The BJP's tension is also heightened because most Hindu voters have been deleted, and among them, the number of those voting for the BJP is also high.

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