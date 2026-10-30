UP ATS foils Shahzad Bhatti network's plot to target police, Army personnel in Lucknow; 3 arrested

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three men allegedly linked to the banned Shahzad Bhatti network for their suspected involvement in a plot to carry out a targeted killing of a police or Army personnel in Lucknow. As per details, one juvenile has also been taken under police supervision in connection with the case. Preliminary questioning has revealed that the accused were allegedly acting on the instructions of a Pakistani handler identified as Rana Bhai. They were reportedly assigned to kill a police or Army personnel in Lucknow, record the incident and send the video to Pakistan.

The ATS arrested the three accused, all residents of Punjab, from Lucknow on October 30, 2026. They have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Rajat Kumar and Krish. The operation also led to the recovery of a foreign-made pistol and 20 foreign-made cartridges.

Accused allegedly contacted Pakistani handler through Instagram, WhatsApp

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash said that preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistani handler Rana Bhai through Instagram and WhatsApp. According to the police, the handler allegedly instructed them to target a police or Army personnel in Lucknow and send a video of the killing to Pakistan. The accused were reportedly provided financial assistance to travel to Lucknow. They were also allegedly promised Rs 3 lakh after carrying out the attack. The accused had reportedly planned to escape to Nepal after executing the killing to evade arrest.

Gagandeep has previous Arms Act case against him

Amitabh Yash said that an Arms Act case had previously been registered against Gagandeep in Punjab. Investigators have also recovered what the police described as significant evidence from the accused's mobile phones. This includes suspicious chats and videos, along with material allegedly linked to the reconnaissance of sensitive establishments and the sharing of their locations with the Pakistani handler.

According to the ADG, another person associated with the network provided the accused with the weapon and ammunition in Lucknow. During questioning, the possibility that the weapons had been sent from Pakistan also emerged.

ATS to question accused further to trace wider network

The ATS is now working to identify other people involved in the alleged conspiracy, including local facilitators, members of the arms supply network and those linked to the financial transactions. Amitabh Yash said the agency would seek police custody remand of the accused for detailed interrogation to establish the full extent of the network and trace everyone involved. The latest arrests come after the ATS apprehended Shahzad in May last year for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

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