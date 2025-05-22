UP ATS arrests two accused of spying for Pakistan, engaging in illegal financial activities According to a press note issued by the UP ATS, Mohd Haroon, a 45-year-old scrap dealer from Seelampur, Delhi, was found to be in contact with Mujammal Hussain, an employee of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals identified as Mohd Haroon and Tufail, for allegedly carrying out anti national activities, spying for pakistan and being involved in illegal financial transactions in collaboration with Pakistan's intelligence operatives. The arrests follow a high-level investigation into suspected espionage activities facilitated through the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to a press note issued by the UP ATS, Mohd Haroon, a 45-year-old scrap dealer from Seelampur, Delhi, was found to be in contact with Mujammal Hussain, an employee of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Haroon allegedly worked with Hussain to facilitate visas for Pakistani travel in exchange for money and, more critically, shared important information related to India’s internal security.

The intelligence revealed that Haroon, who has familial ties in Pakistan, met Hussain during his visits to the Pakistani High Commission. The ATS said Haroon knowingly maintained contact with the Pakistani official and collaborated with him to pass on critical information that could destabilize India’s internal security.

Illegal financial transactions and visa fraud

Further investigations uncovered that Haroon arranged bank accounts into which multiple individuals deposited money under the guise of visa processing fees. He would then take a commission and deliver the cash to Mujammal Hussain’s assigned persons or locations. This money, authorities allege, was later used in anti-national activities.

In addition to spying, Haroon is accused of working as a middleman in an illegal visa racket. The ATS recovered two mobile phones and Rs 16,900 in cash during the arrest.