UP: Around a dozen children fall ill after eating 'wild fruit' in Balrampur village

In a case of food poisoning, about a dozen children in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur village fell ill after allegedly consuming a “wild fruit” and are at present undergoing treatment, an official said on Friday. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday when the children, while playing in the Tulsipur tehsil of the village, unknowingly ingested the harmful fruit, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Mukesh Rastogi said the children began showing signs of distress, including vomiting and diarrhoea, shortly after consuming the fruit. "As their condition worsened, they were taken to the district hospital for medical attention,” Rastogi said.

After primary treatment, the children were taken for further medical attention. "Their condition has since stabilised and medical teams are closely monitoring their progress," Rastogi said.

Local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla has visited the families of the children and assured full support.

Nine children land in hospital after eating castor seeds

In another similar incident, nine children, aged 4 to 7 years, were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday for suspected poisoning after they ate erand (castor) seeds in Malad area, an official said.

Four of the nine children were initially shifted on ventilator support in the afternoon but their condition became stable, said an official from civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. These children are residents of Kurar in Malad. "The nine children included five girls. They suffered loose motions and vomiting. Their condition is stable now," he added.