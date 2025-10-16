UP: Allahabad HC orders SP's Rampur MP Nadvi to pay Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance to fourth wife During the hearing, Nadvi’s lawyer told the court that the MP was willing to settle the matter amicably. The court has given three months for both parties to reach a settlement.

Rampur:

The Allahabad High Court has instructed Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohibbullah Nadvi, to regularly pay maintenance to his fourth wife or face legal action. The court has also forwarded the case to its mediation centre to explore a peaceful resolution to the ongoing marital dispute, as per PTI.

Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma passed the order while hearing Nadvi’s plea against an earlier decision by the family court in Agra, dated 1 April 2024. Nadvi had challenged the family court’s ruling which directed him to provide financial support to his wife.

During the hearing, Nadvi’s lawyer told the court that the MP was willing to settle the matter amicably. Taking note of this, the court said that since the issue involves a matrimonial dispute, mediation could be a suitable option for resolving the conflict.

Court gives three-month time to both parties

The court has given three months for both parties to reach a settlement. Meanwhile, Nadvi has been ordered to deposit Rs 55,000, including Rs 30,000 per month as interim maintenance.

The court made it clear that if the MP fails to pay the maintenance or the mediation does not succeed, the interim protection granted to him will be withdrawn. The next steps will then follow according to the law.

Rift between Azam Khan and Nadvi

The dispute between Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran Azam Khan and Rampur MP Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi has been escalating since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadvi, a relatively new entrant to the party, was fielded by SP president Akhilesh Yadav as the candidate for Rampur, a seat traditionally associated with Azam Khan. This decision did not sit well with Khan, who has been a dominant political figure in the region for decades.

The tensions became more pronounced following Khan's release from jail on September 23. During this period, Akhilesh Yadav visited Rampur to meet Khan, but the latter insisted on meeting only Akhilesh, excluding Nadvi from the meeting. Khan remarked that he did not know Nadvi and would not be meeting him. As a result, Nadvi remained in Bareilly while Akhilesh proceeded to meet Khan alone.